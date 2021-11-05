Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold 12,440 units in October 2021. The company has registered a 34 per cent MoM (month-on-month) and 1 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth in sales.

By:November 5, 2021 7:13 PM
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2021. Last month, the carmaker has managed to sell 12,440 units in October 2021. The company has registered a 34 per cent MoM (month-on-month) and 1 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth in sales. For reference, this Japanese car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary sold a total of 9,284 units in September 2021 and a total of 12,373 units in October 2020.

Watch Video | 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Review: 

The company has also announced that its cumulative wholesales have registered a growth of 78 per cent from January to October in 2021 (up from 60,116 units to 1,06,993 units) when compared to the corresponding period last year. Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.”

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

He further added, “In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34% growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78%, when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year. Our flagship models Innova Crysta & the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments. The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments”.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

Sonalika reports 5.5% growth in October 2021 with 17,130 tractors sold

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Honda kicks off round two of 2021 Talent Hunt: Offers opportunity to race at CBR 150R cup

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features