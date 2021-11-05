Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold 12,440 units in October 2021. The company has registered a 34 per cent MoM (month-on-month) and 1 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth in sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2021. Last month, the carmaker has managed to sell 12,440 units in October 2021. The company has registered a 34 per cent MoM (month-on-month) and 1 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth in sales. For reference, this Japanese car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary sold a total of 9,284 units in September 2021 and a total of 12,373 units in October 2020.

Watch Video | 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The company has also announced that its cumulative wholesales have registered a growth of 78 per cent from January to October in 2021 (up from 60,116 units to 1,06,993 units) when compared to the corresponding period last year. Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.”

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

He further added, “In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34% growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78%, when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year. Our flagship models Innova Crysta & the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments. The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments”.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.