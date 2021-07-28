Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

While it is applicable only on vehicles that are going to be sold from August 1, 2021, for those who had purchased the car earlier, they have the opportunity to get this extended battery warranty at a price.

One of the first carmakers in India to introduce hybrid technology was Toyota. The brand had the Prius and now the Camry, Vellfire in its portfolio. For the latter two, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is now offering customers an extended warranty coverage of eight years or 1,600,00km. This is up from the previous three years or one lakh kilometres. It is applicable only on vehicles that are going to be sold from August 1, 2021. For those who had purchased the car earlier, they have the opportunity to get this extended battery warranty. However, this is only for those who bought the aforementioned cars from January 2019 onwards. As for the price, Toyota wants customers to contact their dealers for the same. We have learnt that the pricing is quite competitive and hence more customers are expected to lap it up. Moreover, if one gets an assurance from the company the likelihood of more buyers is quite high.

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now. In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end. Hybrids can run 40% of the distance and 60% of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency improvements of 35 to 50% and much lower carbon emissions. In India, over the years (cumulative), sale of Toyota Camry Hybrid vehicles alone has resulted in CO2 emission reduction of over 18 million kilograms and fossil fuel savings of over 7.6 million litres.

With customers being the first priority, Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes. Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring many smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country.”

