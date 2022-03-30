Toyota India announces price hike of up to 4% from April 1, 2022

Toyota India will increase the prices of all its cars by up to 4 per cent from April 1, 2022. The company’s current product portfolio includes the likes of Toyota Glanza, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, etc.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the company will be increasing the prices of all its cars from April 1, 2022. The price increment will range up to 4 per cent across Toyota’s India line-up. According to the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer, the rising input cost is the primary reason for this price hike.

Toyota India in its official statement said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company will realign the prices of its models, by up to 4% effective from 1st April 2022. This hike has resulted due to the rising input cost, including that of raw materials. As a committed & customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimize the impact of rising costs on consumers.”

The company’s current Indian portfolio includes the recently launched Glanza Facelift premium hatchback, Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV, Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV, Camry hybrid sedan, and Vellfire luxury MPV. Toyota India will soon launch the Hilux pick-up truck as well. It was unveiled in January this year and was about to be launched in March 2022.

However, the price announcement is now likely to take place in May 2022. Powering the Toyota Hilux will be the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner. This motor develops 201 hp of power and up to 500 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will also get a 4×4 drivetrain with superior off-road capabilities.

