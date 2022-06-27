scorecardresearch

Toyota Hyryder Urban Cruiser interior teased – ready for the Hylife?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider interior officially teased, showing us a glimpse of the cabin’s upmarket feel and its infotainment system.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Toyota Hyryder

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider is the talk of the town after the new Scorpio-N that will be unveiled today. Toyota has officially teased the interiors of the upcoming Hyrider SUV ahead of its unveiling on July 1.

The short video shows a dual-tone finish with black and brown, along with silver accents giving the SUV a soft-touch finish and an upmarket feel. ALongside the finish is the touchscreen infotainment system seen on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki models that will feature connected car tech with a few remote functions.

The quick glimpse of the interior also shows a few elements borrowed from Maruti Suzuki such as the HVAC controls and other parts of the dash.

Earlier, Toyota teased the exterior of the Urban Cruiser Hyrider mid-size SUV, giving us a glimpse of the split headlight design and its dual-tone paint job. More details are to emerge as Toyota has been tight-lipped about the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyrider.

Also Read: Three big SUV launches in India this week: Scorpio-N, Brezza & Hyryder

In terms of power train, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider is likely to get a Maruti Suzuki-sourced 1.5-litre petrol engine, possibly tuned to offer a higher power output than the 103 bhp it produces in Maruti’s lineup.

