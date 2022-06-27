Toyota Hyryder Urban Cruiser interior teased – ready for the Hylife?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider interior officially teased, showing us a glimpse of the cabin’s upmarket feel and its infotainment system.

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider is the talk of the town after the new Scorpio-N that will be unveiled today. Toyota has officially teased the interiors of the upcoming Hyrider SUV ahead of its unveiling on July 1.

The short video shows a dual-tone finish with black and brown, along with silver accents giving the SUV a soft-touch finish and an upmarket feel. ALongside the finish is the touchscreen infotainment system seen on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki models that will feature connected car tech with a few remote functions.

The quick glimpse of the interior also shows a few elements borrowed from Maruti Suzuki such as the HVAC controls and other parts of the dash.

Earlier, Toyota teased the exterior of the Urban Cruiser Hyrider mid-size SUV, giving us a glimpse of the split headlight design and its dual-tone paint job. More details are to emerge as Toyota has been tight-lipped about the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyrider.

In terms of power train, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider is likely to get a Maruti Suzuki-sourced 1.5-litre petrol engine, possibly tuned to offer a higher power output than the 103 bhp it produces in Maruti’s lineup.