Toyota Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Grand Vitara CNG: Price, specs comparison

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in India at Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG in a spec-based comparison.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is India’s second CNG-powered sport utility vehicle after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. While both SUVs have a lot of similarities, they have their fair share of differences as well. Here’s how the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG fares against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG.

Hyryder CNG vs Grand Vitara CNG: Price in India

Grand Vitara variant Price (ex-showroom) Hyryder variant Price (ex-showroom) Delta MT Rs 12.85 lakh S MT Rs 13.23 lakh Zeta MT Rs 14.84 lakh G MT Rs 15.29 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is offered in two CNG variants each. While the Grand Vitara S-CNG is priced from Rs 12.85 lakh to Rs 14.84 lakh, the Hyryder E-CNG retails from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth noting that they don’t have any direct CNG rivals in India.

Also Read: Suzuki to launch six EVs in India by 2030: First EV incoming in FY24

Hyryder CNG vs Grand Vitara CNG: Engine and mileage

Both these CNG-powered SUVs are powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series dual-jet, dual VVT bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review:

Hyryder CNG vs Grand Vitara CNG: Features and safety

In terms of features, the top-spec CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara get a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, four speakers with two tweeters, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, vehicle stability control, reverse parking camera, and more.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.