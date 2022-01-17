Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Specification comparison

The Toyota Hilux will soon hit the Indian market to rival the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and here’s a quick specification comparison of these pickup trucks.

The Indian audience currently has access to just one lifestyle pickup truck – Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Well, we are glad to inform you that things are set to change from Jan 20 onwards. The Toyota Hilux will officially launch in our market, and it will be a direct rival to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The Toyota badge offers a lot more value than the Isuzu, and hence, the Hilux is expected to put down bigger numbers on the tally. But how different will it be from its rival? This specification comparison will break that down for you. So read on to know the difference between these two pickup trucks.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Dimensions

The Hilux will measure 5,325 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,865 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 3,085 mm, while the rims will measure 18 inches in diameter. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, on the other hand, is 5,295 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, and 1,840 mm tall. The V-Cross, however, has a longer wheelbase of 3,095 mm, and it comes with 18-inch rims as well.

Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Length 5,325 mm 5,295 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,860 mm Height 1,865 mm 1,840 mm Wheelbase 3,085 mm 3,095 mm Rim size 18-inch 18-inch Ground clearance 217 mm 225 mm

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Engines & gearbox

Starting with the Toyota Hilux, it will be sold with the same 2.8L oil burner that does duties on the Fortuner. The 4-cylinder motor is good at pushing out 204 Hp of peak power output and 500 Nm of peak torque. There will be two gearbox options on offer – 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT. Moreover, the truck will be offered in 4X2 and 4X4 configurations.

Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Displacement 2.8L 1.9L Power 204 Hp 163 Hp Torque 500 Nm 360 Nm Gearbox 6MT/6AT 6MT/6AT Layout 4X2/4X4 4X2/4X4

Talking about the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, it is on sale with a 1.9L diesel engine that pushes out a rated output of 163 Hp and 360 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, and it can be bought either in a 4X2 or in a 4X4 layout.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Features

For the most part, these pickup trucks are equally loaded. However, the Hilux is assumed to have an edge over the V-Cross by a slight margin. It is likely to come with 7 airbags, an electronic stability program, push-button start-stop, automatic headlamps with bi-beam LED illumination and a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. The V-Cross is also on sale with a long feature list, but it gets 6 airbags in total and a smaller 7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Price

The Toyota Hilux is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on January 20, and ex-showroom prices are expected to start from Rs. 25 lakh onward. Prices for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross start from Rs. 21.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 25.84 lakh (ex-showroom).