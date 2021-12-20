Toyota Hilux spotted during TVC shoot: Launching soon

The Toyota Hilux pickup is ready to go on sale in the Indian market it seems, as the pickup has been spotted during its TVC shoot in Gurugram, Haryana.

A new set of images surfacing on the internet confirm that Toyota has finally decided to launch the Hilux pickup in the Indian market. The images show the Hilux pickup in its full glory without any camo whatsoever. The Toyota Hilux was seen in Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana, while it was being shot for a TV commercial.

Talking of the Hilux, it is underpinned by the IMV-2 platform. This is the same architecture that is also being used by the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. In comparison to the latter two, Hilux is being offered with a longer wheelbase. Dimensionally, the Hilux is over 5.3 meters long, roughly 1.9 meters wide, and 1.8 meters tall.

Moreover, it has a wheelbase slightly longer than the 3-meter mark. In international markets, the Hilux is offered with multiple deck lengths and cabin layouts. On the contrary, Toyota is likely to offer only one option in the Indian market.

The design of the Hilux, however, is very different from the Fortuner’s. It features a high-set bonnet with slender-looking headlamps. The front grille is a hexagonal unit that lends the face with an angry appeal. Also, the bumper can be seen with a prominent scuff plate. Over to the sides, this particular example comes with black cladding, along with roll bars for the deck. It will also come with 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear facet of the Hilux seen in the images shows a chrome-finished bumper.

It is also being reported that a commercial-spec version of the Hilux could also be staged for the Indian market. In terms of features, the Hilux is anticipated to come with the same feature list seen on the global model. It will include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunction steering wheel.

Under the bonnet, the Hilux is likely to be offered with two engine options – 2.4L diesel and 2.8L diesel. The smaller of the two puts out 148 Hp against 400 Nm, while the latter develops 201 Hp and 500 Nm of max output. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Moreover, the 4X4 drivetrain is assumed to be offered with the 2.8L oil burner only. Expect the prices to start from around Rs. 25 lakh, ex-showroom.