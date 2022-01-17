Toyota Hilux officially teased ahead of India launch: Bookings open

Toyota India has officially teased the Hilux ahead of its launch that has been scheduled for January 20, 2022. The new Toyota Hilux will directly compete against the Isuzu V-Cross.

Just a few days ago, Toyota launched the facelifted Camry Hybrid in India. And now, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the Toyota Hilux in the country. Though the Hilux will slot into the niche segment of lifestyle pick-up trucks, it is one of the most anticipated launches of the month. Toyota India has now even officially teased the Hilux on its social media handles. The company has revealed that it will be launched in the Indian market on January 20, 2022.

The latest teaser video of the Toyota Hilux reveals its front fascia that sports a muscular grille with chrome inserts and is flanked by all-LED projector headlamps. Globally, the Toyota Hilux is a very successful lifestyle pick-up truck. It is already on sale in more than 180 countries across the globe. Moreover, it is based on Toyota’s IMV (Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle) platform and shares underpinnings with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. Powering the Toyota Hilux will be the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner.

This motor develops 201 hp of maximum power along with 420 Nm of peak torque in manual variants and 500 Nm in automatic variants. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Moreover, being a lifestyle utility vehicle, it will get a 4×4 drivetrain with superior off-road capabilities and is likely to sport electronic differential locks too. In terms of features, the Toyota Hilux will get all-LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, etc.

The unofficial bookings for the Toyota Hilux are now open and one can pre-book it by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, the deliveries of the same are scheduled to begin from March this year. Toyota will offer a 3-year/1,00,000 km standard warranty on the Hilux that can be extended for up to 5-years/2,20,000 km. It is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom, and its only direct rival in India will be the Isuzu V-Cross.

