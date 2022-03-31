Toyota Hilux launched at Rs. 33.99 lakh: Full details

Toyota Kirloskar Motors introduces the new Hilux pickup truck in the Indian market. Prices start from Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and there will be three trims on offer.

Toyota Hilux finally enters the Indian lifestyle pickup truck space with a starting price of Rs. 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hilux will be sold in a total of three trim options – MT Standard, MT High, and AT High. The MT High and AT High trims are priced at Rs. 35.80 lakh and 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. In the Indian market, the Hilux will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The pickup truck will be sold in 5 color options, namely Grey Metallic, Emotional Red, Silver Metallic, White Pearl, and Super White.

Commenting on the announcement of the price of Toyota Hilux, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand.”

“The Toyota Hilux is the epitome of world-class engineering, unparalleled safety, and best-in-class comfort, all perfectly channeled to create the incredible lifestyle utility vehicle for those who enjoy adventure, thrill, and creating enduring memories with friends and family.” he added.

The Hilux gets a 2.8L oil burner under the hood that is capable of belting out a peak power output of 237 bhp and 500 Nm of max torque with the automatic transmission. The peak torque drops down to 420 Nm with the manual gearbox in use.

Globally, Toyota has sold over 20 million units of the Hilux in more than 180 countries. It is one of the best-selling vehicles of the Japanese carmaker across the globe. It is highly loved by off-road enthusiasts for its immense capabilities. The Hilux has a water fording depth of 700 mm, making it one of the most capable vehicles in the Indian market. Also, the truck comes loaded with nearly all the equipment that is available on the Fortuner.

