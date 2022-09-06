Toyota Hilux goes rogue and how

Updated HiLux Rogue flagship is enhanced in terms of mechanical upgrades such as- upgraded suspension, brakes and body enhancements,

Toyota is all set to roll out the updated HiLux Rogue flagship model in Australian showrooms in October at a starting price tag of $70,200 around (Rs 56 lakh, ex-showroom).

The company said the updated HiLux Rogue flagship is enhanced in terms of mechanical upgrades such as- upgraded suspension, brakes and body enhancements, additionally both off and on-road terrain performance has been exclusively improved.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the upgraded HiLux Rogue would provide customers with a compelling offering. “With its wider track and increased ride height, the improved HiLux Rogue not only looks the part, but plays it too.”.

For the body enhancements, there is an approx 140mm (5.51 inch) increase in front and rear tracks, as well as ride height is also increased by approximately 20mm in Toyota HiLux Rogue 2023.

As a result of the modifications, the Toyota HiLux Rogue is equipped with extended front suspension arms, a longer rear axle, and revised rear dampers have been shifted outward. Which is claimed to increase the roll rigidity by 20 percent and also enhance steering feel while changing lanes.

The upcoming Toyota HiLux will become the first vehicle to have ventilated disc brakes at the rear instead of drums, which helps to improve stopping power. Also the front brake discs are also 25mm larger than the previous one.

Toyota is offering a host of attractive colour options for its HiLux Rogue 2023, including Glacier White, Frosted White, Silver Sky, Graphite, Eclipse Black, Nebula Blue, Feverish Red, Saturn Blue and Oxide Bronze.

The HiLux Rogue is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine which is able to churn out 201bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque , mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

18-inch alloys having a dark finish

The previously equipped 17-inch alloy wheels have also been replaced with the 18-inch alloys having a dark finish, furthermore wider wheel arch flares and mudguards are also equipped.

There are also ventilated front seats with perforated leather accents, a panoramic view monitor and integrated trailer wiring harnesses. Customers who order the Rogue may have a choice between a premium audio system with nine speakers or a six-speaker audio system for a $750 (Rs 59,000) discount.