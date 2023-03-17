Toyota Hilux gets a massive Rs 3.60 lakh price cut: New vs old price list

The prices of the base variant of the Toyota Hilux have been reduced by Rs 3.60 lakh while its higher variants have become dearer by up to Rs 1.35 lakh. Check out this pick-up truck’s new vs old price list here.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently resumed accepting orders for the Hilux pick-up truck after a hiatus of almost one year. The company has also revised the prices of this vehicle. The prices of the base variant of the Toyota Hilux have been reduced by Rs 3.60 lakh while its higher variants have become dearer by up to Rs 1.35 lakh. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Toyota Hilux: New vs old price list

Hilux variant New price Old price Difference 4X4 Standard MT Rs 30.40 lakh Rs 33.99 lakh (-)Rs 3.59 lakh 4X4 High MT Rs 37.15 lakh Rs 35.80 lakh (+)Rs 1.35 lakh 4X4 High AT Rs 37.90 lakh Rs 36.80 lakh (+)Rs 1.10 lakh

The 2023 Toyota Hilux is offered in three variants. While the base-spec Standard MT variant has received a massive Rs 3.60 lakh price cut, the prices of the High MT and High AT variants have been hiked by Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively. The prices of the 2023 Toyota Hilux now range from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Toyota Hilux: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque in manual variants but a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque in the automatic variants. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with 4X4 as standard fitment across all the variants.

Toyota Hilux: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Hilux gets all-LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, six speakers, etc. Its safety equipment includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, etc. Toyota is offering a 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty on the Hilux.

