Toyota Hilux gets a massive discount of up to Rs 8 lakh: Details

The Toyota Hilux is currently available with a discount of up to Rs 8 lakh across India. This pick-up truck rivals the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and generally retails from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor re-introduced the Hilux pick-up truck in March this year and also revised its prices. The Toyota Hilux generally retails from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh, ex-showroom. But, right now one can get it for a much lower price as this lifestyle utility vehicle is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 8 lakh.

Toyota Hilux: Up to Rs 8 lakh discount

The Hilux is offered in three variants: Standard MT, High MT and High AT. In March 2023, the company slashed the prices of its base variant by Rs 3.60 lakh and other trims got dearer by up to Rs 1.35 lakh. But now, the company is offering a massive discount on this pick-up truck.

The Hilux is offered with Rs 6 lakh discount at most dealerships across India and a few dealers in the Delhi-NCR region are giving up to Rs 8 lakh off, depending on the inventory availability. It is worth mentioning that the exact discount amount might vary from place to place and do contact your nearest Toyota dealership to get an exact figure.

Toyota Hilux pick-up truck: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque in manual variants but a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque in the automatic variants. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with 4X4 as standard fitment across all the variants.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.