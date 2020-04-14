Toyota Harrier vs Tata Harrier: Starkingly different with just a common name

Toyota has just taken the wraps off their new compact SUV called the Harrier. But we Indians already have something called the Tata Harrier. Two vehicles, with the same name but vastly different… Here’s how they set themselves apart.

Toyota has just released the fourth-generation model of the Harrier. But, it’s not to be confused with the Tata Harrier that is currently in sale in India. Yes, both vehicles use the same name but are significantly different. How does that work? Well, in order to explain that, we need to take a closer look to see how two SUVs with the same name differ from each other.

The Toyota Harrier is a mid-size SUV that the Japanese automaker has been making in Japan since 1997. The export models of the Toyota Harrier were sold under the Lexus brand as the Lexus RX. But when the third-generation model was conceived, the Toyota Harrier took on its own identity, while the Lexus RX that uses the same underpinnings became a more luxurious version of the same SUV. Now Toyota has revealed at the all-new fourth-generation model and it has made big waves online as people are going crazy about the looks of this stylish mid-size SUV.

Coming back to the question, how is the Toyota Harrier different from the Tata Harrier? Well, both models have no connection with each other, don’t share any components with each other, abut only their names.

Toyota Harrier Rear

The Toyota Harrier is vastly different when it comes to styling. At the front, the Toyota Harrier dons a more premium appearance with its sleek LED headlamps, and large front grille a part of Toyota’s latest design language. The Tata Harrier looks more aggressive and imposing with its bulging wheel arches and its wide stance, large bumper-mounted headlamps and overall proportions.

Tata Harrier rear

When you step inside the cabin of the Toyota Harrier, the story is similar. The Japanese SUV offers a more luxurious interior compared to the Tata Harrier. Toyota has given its Harrier with blue highlights in the cabin that is predominantly finished in black with some silver accents. While the Toyota gets a 7-inch infotainment screen, the Harrier uses a wider 8.8-inch touchscreen. The overall design of the two cabins are also vastly different.

The engines in comparison are also different animals. The Tata Harrier is a diesel-only offering that borrows a 168hp 2.0-litre engine from Fiat. Toyota, on the other hand, employs its famous hybrid technology for the Harrier. It is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is equipped with electric motors. The powertrain develops up to a claimed 222hp.

Toyota Harrier Interior

Tata Harrier Interior

When it comes to size, the Toyota Harrier is 142mm longer than the Tata Harrier. But the Tata Harrier is 39mm wider and 46mm taller. The Tata also has a wheelbase that is 51mm longer than the Toyota.

Price-wise, the Tata Harrier costs up to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Toyota Harrier is a more premium model and the hybrid engine also adds to the cost of the vehicle. The Toyota Harrier would start at a value higher than the top-spec model of the Tata Harrier. But is Toyota planning to launch the Harrier in India? That is a highly unlikely scenario as the Toyota Harrier is only manufactured in Japan. It would require additional investment from Toyota to be able to manufacture the model in India. Also, as Tata Motors already own rights to the wordmark for the ‘Harrier” nameplate in India, Toyota would have to rename the model if it was to sell the model in the Indian market.

