Toyota Harrier based Venza hybrid SUV revealed: What to expect

Toyota has revealed the Venza in the US market as a hybrid-only model. The second-generation model shares all the components underneath the Toyota Harrier in Japan. Additionally, the Toyota Sienna MPV has also been revealed

2021 Toyota Venza

Toyota has revealed the Venza SUV which is the US-spec version of the Harrier. The second-generation Toyota Venza is nothing like its formerly discontinued predecessor as it uses the TNGA-K modular architecture and it is only available as a hybrid. The new Venza is more SUV like and features all-wheel-drive to take on models like the Ford Edge, Honda Passport and Chevrolet Blazer in the US market.

The Venza follows Toyota’s current design language but takes a more laid-back route. Although it maintains a sharp and aggressive look. Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that works with three electric motors. The Venza will be a hybrid-only model in the US market. The hybrid engine only powers the front wheels. One of the electric motors is mounted at the rear axle which delivers power to the rear wheels when needed. The battery pack of the hybrid system is placed under the rear seat so that it doesn’t intrude into cabin space of the Venza.

At the same time, Toyota debuted the new Venza, it also showcased the all-new Sienna MPV. Both models made their market debuts in an online event which the manufacturer was forced to hold, as the physical event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Toyota Sienna

The Sienna MPV is also a hybrid model from Toyota. It uses the same 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with the three-motor hybrid system for all-wheel-drive. The Sienna Hybrid offers plenty of premium features like electric sliding doors, quad-zone climate control, heated second-row captain’s seats, 10-inch coloured heads-up display, digital rear-view mirror, JBL Premium Audio system and more.

Both models are expected to make their US market launch by the end of the year. As for India, Toyota’s MPV line-up includes the Innova and the Vellfire. The Sienna would bridge the gap between the two. Toyota has not officially stated if either of the two models, the Venza or the Sienna hybrids will be launched in India, but their arrival in the Indian market is not expected soon as both are North America-spec vehicles only.

