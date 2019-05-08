Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Top five differences explained

The premium hatchback segment in India is soon going to mark the arrival of the Toyota Glanza. It is the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which currently leads the aforementioned segment. The rebadging has been done under the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. Under the same, in addition to the Baleno, Toyota is also going to launch rebadged versions of the Ertiga, Ciaz and the Vitara Brezza in India. A series of leaked images on WhatsApp reveals what changes the Glanza hatchback is going to get over the Baleno. Here are the top five of them.

Exteriors

The exteriors of the Glanza are exactly identical to that of the Baleno. The only major difference between the two cars comes with respect to their badges. The Toyota gets a revised front grille which is in sync with its design language, replacing the one seen on the Maruti Suzuki. In addition to this, there is Toyota badging on the boot-lid of the hatchback along with the alloy wheels, the design of which also remains the same.

Interiors

Inside, a similar story follows. The dashboard layout, along with the design of the door pads and the rest of the components, be it the switchgear or the controls for operating the windows, remain identical. Even the steering wheel of the two cars is identical. Here again, the only major difference is the Toyota badge, replacing the Suzuki one on the steering wheel.

Features

The Toyota Glanza is expected to launch in just two variants. These are going to be the 'G' and 'V' trims. They are likely to be based on the 'Zeta' and 'Alpha' trims of the Baleno. As a result of this, the features and creature comforts of the two cars, across these variants will also remain the same. The top-spec 'V' trims are going to come with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system (Maruti's Smartplay 2.0), automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps to name a few.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently available with two petrol and one diesel engine. The Toyota Glanza, on the other hand, is going to be offered with just one petrol engine option. The same is going to be a 1.2-litre, VVT unit capable of churning out 82 BHP along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a CVT unit available as well.

Prices

The 1.2-litre, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently retails in India at Rs 6.98 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is expected to keep the prices of the Glanza's 'G' and 'V' trims in the same price bracket.