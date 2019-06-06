Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features, prices and variants

The Toyota Glanza has finally made its debut in India. The premium hatchback is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Glanza will be available in a total of four variants across two trim levels i.e. G and V. These trims correspond to the Baleno's Zeta and Alpha trims. Now the two cars are exactly identical to each other when it comes to their exterior as well as interior design. The only difference between the two, in terms of the aesthetics, is their front grilles along with their respective manufacturer badges.

As mentioned before, the Toyota Glanza has been launched in four variants and that too with petrol engine options only. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a total of nine variants in the petrol derivatives. Prices for Toyota Glanza's G MT trim has been priced at Rs 7.21 lakh. On the other hand, Baleno's Zeta MT trim, with the same specs is priced at Rs 7.87 lakh. This accounts for a difference of Rs 66,000. That said, the Glanza's G trim is essentially a mid-spec trim, and Baleno's original base trim i.e. the Sigma is priced at Rs 5.59 lakh. The rest of the Toyota Glanza variants have been priced in sync with the Baleno's i.e the V MT for Rs 7.58 lakh, G CVT for Rs 8.29 lakh and V CVT for Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine specifications of the Toyota Glanza are also identical to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It gets Suzuki's 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder VVT engine which is capable of churning out 83 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 1.2-litre Dualjet motor on offer. This is capable of churning out 93 bhp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the 1.2-litre engine is additionally available with a CVT gearbox as well.

In terms of features, the Toyota Glanza matches the Maruti Suzuki Baleno across its variant offerings. The G trim comes with features such as LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, alloy wheels, the Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, steering mounted audio control to name a few. The top-spec V trim adds additional features such as LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, UV protect glass among others. In terms of safety, the Toyota Glanza, just like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system and ISOFIX child seat mount as standard.