Toyota Glanza teaser video surfaces: Maruti Suzuki Baleno clone’s launch in June

The very first model from the Toyota and Suzuki’s collaborative venture will witness the launch of a hatchback based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno. As reported earlier, the name as per trademark applications, Toyota have will name it the Glanza, although, Toyota is yet to officially confirm.

While the Glanza is expected to be launched this summer in the month of June, a teaser promo video has surfaced online showing a side profile, rear half of the car. We expect the Toyota badged version to feature minimal changes to the standard Baleno. The front grille will see a change and the Toyota badge will replace Suzuki logo at the front and at the rear. The video released shows that the alloy wheels on the Glanza also remain unchanged from the ones offered in the current 2019 facelifted Baleno, while the tail lamps on the Glanza the ones offered in the lower trim version of the Baleno. This hints at a possibility that the Glanza may not feature the LED projector headlamps offered on the top spec Baleno. The interior layout will remain the same with the possibility of a new steering wheel design in line with Toyota’s design language and a new interface with the infotainment system from Toyota.

Watch the full promo



The Glanza is expected to be offered in just two ‘G’ and ‘V’ trims and will be offered with the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VVT petrol engine from the Baleno which has been upgraded to Bharat Stage 6. The engine may come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT option. While Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new 1.2-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with their Smart Hybrid system, it could be offered with the Toyota Glanza at a later stage.

As the Baleno is marketed as a ‘Premium’ offering from Maruti Suzuki, the Glanza might be offered within the same price bracket as the Baleno which is currently priced between Rs 5.4-7.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the same segment, Toyota currently offers the Etios Liva which sells on average of above 1100 units every month. Due to the costs to upgrade the hatchback to BS6, Toyota may even discontinue the Etios and the Etios Liva all together, leaving the Glanza and the Yaris sedan as their sole offerings in their respective segments with no diesel variants on either model on offer.

While the joint venture between the two manufacturers initially intended to have a Maruti Suzuki model based on the Toyota Corolla Altis sedan, reports have claimed that the plan has been shelved due to the rise in demand for SUVs in the D segment. Toyota is also expected to drop the Corolla Altis from their range altogether and not introduce the 12th generation model in India. However, the plan to introduce Toyota models based on other Maruti Suzuki models like the Vitara Brezza, the Ciaz and Ertiga will go as planned.

Video Source: Motor Tamil