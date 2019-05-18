Toyota Glanza spotted with CVT automatic gearbox!

The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno derived Toyota Glanza is right around the corner. The Japanese automaker has recently confirmed in a teaser that this premium hatchback is going to make its debut in India on the 6th of June this year. The Glanza is only going to get a petrol engine in its line-up. This is likely to be Suzuki's 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder VVT unit which was recently upgraded to BS-6 compliance in the Baleno. This engine is capable of churning out 82 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. As standard, it is going to get a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, according to a recently posted video on the YoutTube channel 'Wallet Vedios', it seems that the Glanza is also going to get Baleno's CVT automatic gearbox as an option.

Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced a new 1.2-litre, Dual-jet petrol engine in the Baleno. This engine comes as standard with Suzuki's mild-hybrid SHVS technology. So far there has been no official confirmation whether the same is going to be available on the Glanza or not.

Since the Glanza is a mere rebadged iteration of the Baleno. both these cars are identical to each other in every aspect. Aesthetically, the only way to differentiate them is on the basis of their respective front grill design and the carmaker's badging, both on the outside as well as the inside of the vehicle. The Glanza is expected to launch in India in just two variants. These are likely to be the top-spec 'V' and mid-spec 'G' trims. In terms of features and creature comforts, they are going to match with Baleno's 'Zeta' and 'Alpha' trims.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno's Zeta and Alpha trim, with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, in their manual guises, currently retail in India at a price of Rs 6.98 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh respectively. While the prices for their CVT equipped variants are Rs 8.3 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Expect the prices of the corresponding variants of the Toyota Glanza to fall in a similar bracket.

Image Source: YouTube