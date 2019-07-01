Toyota Glanza sales cross 1800 in June 2019 vis-a-vis Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s 15,000

Toyota Glanza, the incarnation of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, for the month of June 2019, managed to garner a decent sales figure of 1830 units. In comparison, the Baleno averages a monthly sales figure of around 15,000 units. That said, this figure is more than that of the average monthly sales of the Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. Launched in India during the month of June, the Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, sold by Toyota under a partnership between the two OEMs in India. The Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are exactly identical to each other, be it in terms of their design, features or engine specifications. The only difference between the two is their respective badging.

The Toyota Glanza is sold in India in two grades i.e. the G and the V. These correspond to the Zeta and Alpha trims of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Glanza comes with a choice of two petrol engine options. The base G trims come with Suzuki's 1.2-litre, dual-jet engine which has an SHVS mild-hybrid system. The rest of the grades get the 1.2-litre VVT engine. The former can churn out 90 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. While the later is good for 83 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The Dualjet engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre unit is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as a CVT automatic.

The prices of the Toyota Glanza starts from Rs 7.21 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Except for the base variant, i.e. the G trim with the 1.2-litre Dualjet motor, which is cheaper than the corresponding trim of the Baleno, all the rest of the variants of the Glanza are priced exactly identical. The partnership between Suzuki and Toyota is going to give birth to the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Ciaz as well as the Vitara Brezza.