Toyota Glanza: Maruti Baleno’s incarnation leaked ahead of launch

As most of you must be aware, Toyota is all set to launch an all-new premium hatchback, based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India sometime within the first half of 2019. With a teaser video, the Japanese automaker confirmed that the said vehicle will be christened as the Glanza. So far there have been a number of speculations regarding this vehicle and the changes that it is going to receive in relation to its donor car. These speculations have now been put to rest with the help of a set of leaked images circulating on WhatsApp, of what seems to be like the final production-avatar of the upcoming Toyota hatchback.

As you can see in the images, the Glanza is an exact replica of the Baleno. It differentiates with the latter only in terms of its badging and the introduction of a new front grill bearing the Toyota logo. Apart from this, all the aesthetic attributes of the Glanza are exactly similar to that of the Baleno. Though it is not clear in these leaked images, but with the help of the recently released teaser of the car, we can also confirm that the alloy wheel design of the two vehicles is going to be exactly identical as well.

Since Baleno and the Glanza have an identical exterior design, expect them to follow a similar pattern for the interiors as well. The only major change, once again, is going to be only in respect to the badging. The vehicle seen in these images bears the 'V' variant badging. In Toyota's portfolio, it is the top-spec variant for its Etios hatchback, but the mid-spec variant for the Fortuner and the Innova. It is likely that the Glanza is going to launch in India in the 'V' and 'G' trims corresponding to the 'Zeta' and Alpha' trims of the Baleno.

In terms of its engine specifications, the Toyota Glanza is going to come with a 1.2-litre, VVT petrol engine in BS-6 spec, as seen on the Baleno. This engine is good for 82 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox. While there will be a CVT on option as well. Prices of this hatchback will fall in-between the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).