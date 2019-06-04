Toyota Glanza launching soon: 2,666 units dispatched by Maruti Suzuki

Glanza, Toyota's first car under its partnership with Maruti Suzuki is going to launch in India this week. A rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Toyota Glanza will retail in India in two variants. It is being manufactured at Maruti's plant and according to data released by the automaker, it has dispatched a total of 2,666 units to Toyota during the fiscal year 2019-2020. Out of these, in the month of May alone, Maruti dispatched a total of 2,302 units of the Glanza. These units were marked under the category 'Sales to other OEM: A: Compact'.

The Toyota Glanza will be available in 'V' and 'G' trims. These are going to correspond with the Baleno's Zeta and Alpha trims. And hence, will match in terms of their respective equipment levels. As standard, both of them are going to get automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play among other features. The V variant is going to get additional features such a LED daytime running lights along with automatic headlamp function. In terms of safety, the Toyota Glanza will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard.

The engine line-up of the Toyota Glanza will include petrol engines only. As standard, there will be the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder VVT engine on offer. This engine is capable of churning out 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Reports suggest that the Toyota Glanza is also going to get the 1.2-litre Dual-jet petrol engine as well. This engine is paired to Suzuki mild-hybrid system. This engine's power and torque figures stand at 90 bhp and 113 Nm respectively. This engine is also paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Toyota Glanza will be offered with a CVT automatic gearbox as well. Its prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).