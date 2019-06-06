Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Toyota has today launched the much-awaited Glanza premium hatchback in India. This hatchback has been launched in a total of two variants. These are namely the 'V' and the 'G' trims. Prices of the Toyota Glanza starts from Rs 7.21 lakh for the G MT trims and goes up to Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V CVT trim. The V MT trim has been priced at Rs 7.58 lakh while the G CVT trim is going to cost Rs 8.29 lakh. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Toyota Glanza is the first product to be launched under the new global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. This will be followed by the rebadged version of three more Maruti Suzuki products by Toyota which include the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and the Ciaz.

The Toyota Glanza is quite identical to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Both these hatchback are exactly identical to each other, be it in terms of its exterior design, interior cabin layout or the engine specifications. The only major difference between the two cars is going to be their respective manufacturer badging, on the inside as well as the outside vehicle.

The Toyota Glanza comes with Suzuki's 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is capable of producing 83 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the VVT unit, the Toyota Glanza is also going to get the new 1.2-litre, Dualjet petrol motor which is paired to Suzuki's mild-hyrbid technology. The Toyota Glanza comes with a 5-speed manual transmission along with the option of a CVT gearbox as well. The base G MT trim is going to the 1.2-litre Dualjet engine with the 5-speed manual transmission. The rest of the variants, i.e. the V MT, G CVT and V CVT gets the 1.2-litre VVT unit paired respectively to the manual and CVT transmission.

The 'G' and 'V' trims of the Toyota Glanza gets all the features and creature comforts that you get on the 'Zeta' and 'Alpha' trims. These include LEd projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillamps, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, UV protected glass, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play to name a few. In terms of safety, the Toyota Glanza comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat-belt warnings along with the high-speed alert system.