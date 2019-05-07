Toyota Glanza Interior spied; cabin identical to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Expected to be launched on June 6, 2019, the interior images of the Toyota Glanza have been found online. Earlier, images of the exterior of the Glanza had surfaced which revealed that it will be identical in terms of styling when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, albeit, with a new front grille with the Toyota logo, and badging at the rear. The diamond cut alloy wheels are also of the exact same design as the one offered on the Baleno.

A new video on YouTube shows multiple images of the Glanza that confirms our speculation that the interior of the Glanza will is also indistinguishable from the Baleno, the only difference is the Toyota badge on the steering wheel, which is also carried over from the standard model from Maruti. The infotainment system on the Glanza will also be the same one with Maruti’s AHA platform unit, with steering mounted controls that was introduced with the updated Baleno that was launched earlier this year. The Glanza also gets the coloured TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster as the Baleno.

Additional images from the video confirm that the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VVT, K-Series petrol engine will be the sole offering with the Glanza. The engine is now BS6 compliant and produces 81bhp and 113Nm of torque. The upgrade to BS6 has forced the engine to lose performance marginally as it previously produced 83bhp and 115Nm of torque. The same 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered, however, it is still not clear whether the Glanza will come with the CVT automatic option. As expected the new 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine with the smart-hybrid system will not be offered with the Glanza, nor will it come with a diesel option.

Source: YouTube