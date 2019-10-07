Toyota Glanza gets a new base variant: Rs 24,000 cheaper than before!

Toyota has introduced a new base variant for the Glanza hatchback. It remains the same G trim, in the manual guise, but comes with the 1.2-litre, K-Series petrol engine without the mild-hyrbid system. It is priced at Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom) i.e. Rs 24,000 cheaper than the G MT trim which comes with the 1.2-litre dual-jet motor that gets the SHVS system. Just to jog your memory, the 1.2-litre, K-Series engine is capable of churning out 82 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre, dual-jet motor, on the other hand, is good for 89 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Despite the introduction of a new base variant, the trim levels of the Toyota Glanza remains the same as before. it continues to be offered in G and V trims. These correspond to the Alpha and Zeta trims of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the car on which Glanza is based on. The Glanza is the first product born out of the global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. The two companies are working towards sharing products and platforms going into the future. Though the Glanza was just a re-badged iteration of the Baleno, future products, which includes the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ciaz, are likely to feature more aggressive changes in comparison, from Toyota's side.

Maruti Suzuki is dispatching, on an average, close to 2,5000 units of the Glanza to Toyota monthly. After its launch in June this year, a total of 11,577 units of this hatchback has been dispatched from Maruti Suzuki.

In other news, Toyota has recently introduced special edition models of two of its models, ahead of the festive season. This includes the TRD limited edition model of the Fortuner, priced at Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom). And the dual-tone colour scheme for the Yaris sedan along with the introduction of the G Optional trim at Rs 8.65 lakh.