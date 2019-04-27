Toyota Glanza: Five things to expect from Maruti Baleno’s alter ego

With the release of an official teaser from Toyota, it has now been confirmed that the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be named as the Glanza. It will sit above the Liva is the Japanese automaker's product portfolio and is going to mark its second attempt at taking on the premium hatchback segment in our country. Though the Glanza is based on the current segment leader, will it be able to make its mark on a similar scale? What unique attributes is it going to have? Here are five big points on what you can expect from the Baleno's alter ego.

1. Minor Cosmetic Changes

Since the Glanza is a mere rebadged version of the Baleno, do not expect radical differenced between the two. Majority of the changes will be concentrated on the front fascia of the vehicle. For instance, it is going to get an all-new grill which is in sync with Toyota's design language. There could be a new set of headlamps on offer based on a similar philosophy. In addition to this, the front bumper is likely to feature some cosmetic changes. The side and the rear profile is likely to remain the same as the Baleno. The alloy wheel design will also remain the same, however, it is going to get the Suzuki logo replaced with the Toyota one.

2. Similar cabin layout

The interior layout of the Glanza is likely to remain the same as the Baleno. The dashboard will retain the design and so does the door-pads and rest of the components. There are chances that Toyota might use its own steering wheel, replacing the one seen on the Baleno. The infotainment system is likely to remain the same as well and so are the controls for the power windows and ORVM operation.

3. Likely to be available in just two trims

Since the Glanza is going to sit above the Liva in Toyota's portfolio, it is likely to be offered in a limited number of variants in order to avoid overlapping. These could be the 'G' and 'V' trims based on Baleno's Zeta and Alpha variants. And hence they are going to be similarly equipped when it comes to features and creature comforts.

4. To only get a petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has recently upgraded the Baleno's 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission regulations. This is the same unit which is likely to make its way under the hood of the Glanza. This engine is capable of churning out 82 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. While there could be a CVT on offer as well.

5. Prices

The Toyota Glanza is going to compete in the premium hatchback segment in India. And hence, its prices will fall in-between the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, in addition to the Baleno, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz.