Toyota Glanza E-CNG launched in India: Priced from Rs 8.43 lakh

The new Toyota Glanza E-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.43 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium CNG hatchback is claimed to offer a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.

Toyota India has launched the CNG version of the Glanza in the country. The new Toyota Glanza E-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.43 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota is offering this premium CNG hatchback in two variants: S and G. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Toyota Glanza E-CNG are mentioned below.

Toyota Glanza E-CNG: Variant-wise prices

Glanza E-CNG variant Price (ex-showroom) S MT Rs 8.43 lakh G MT Rs 9.46 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

As can be seen in the above table, the prices of the Toyota Glanza E-CNG range from Rs 8.43 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG was recently introduced in the Indian market and both these hatchbacks share mechanicals and features with each other.

Toyota Glanza E-CNG: Engine and Mileage

Powering the Toyota Glanza E-CNG is a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. While it churns out 88.5 bhp in the petrol-only model, the bi-fuel CNG version churns out 76.5 bhp. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Here’s what Toyota has to say:

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, AVP, Sales & Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray into the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza & the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.”

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.