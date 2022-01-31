Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser achieve over 1 lakh cumulative sales

Toyota has sold over one lakh units of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser combined. These models have also attracted more first time buyers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is proving fruitful for the latter as Toyota announced that the Glanza and Urban Cruiser have crossed one lakh cumulative wholesales. Glanza was a major contributor to this milestone with over 65,000 units sold and the remaining 35,000 being the Urban Cruiser.

Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno while the Urban cruiser is a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza. Glazna is a B-segment hatchback and comes powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It was the first vehicle born out of this partnership and was launched back in 2019. In 2020, the company launched the Urban Cruiser, a compact SUV that gets a bigger 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated, petrol motor under the hood.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota currently has 418 dealerships across the country and the company has focused on achieving better penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 markets. This is perhaps the reason why the two models bring in 66 per cent of first time buyers for TKM. To combat the restrictions implemented due to the global pandemic, the company has also digitized many aspects of the car buying process. Toyota plans to attract customers with not only good products but also a great after sales experience. According to the company, attractive offers, low cost of ownership, extended warranty, and customized finance schemes have been major contributors to the high sales of Glanza and Urban Cruiser.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Commenting on the success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Atul Sood, associate vice president, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25% growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives.”