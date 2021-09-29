Toyota Frontlander teased internationally: Repurposed Corolla Cross?

Toyota has released a teaser of its upcoming SUV - Frontlander. It will be based on the Corolla Cross and will join the brand's global line-up by making its debut in the Chinese market first.

By:September 29, 2021 6:37 PM

 

A new Toyota SUV has been recently teased, and it is called the Frontlander. The brand will be launching the Frontlander in the Chinese market first, followed by its launch in other international markets. It will be a global product from the brand and will sit below the RAV4 in the company’s international line-up. With a close examination, it is easy to understand that the Frontlander is a repurposed Corolla Cross. The latter was revealed a few months ago and is sold in the US and select South-East Asian markets.

Toyota will produce the Frontlander in collaboration with the Chinese automaker GAC. It will sit below the RAV4, which is sold in China as Crown Klugger under Toyota and GAC’s joint venture. Moreover, the Chinese brand sells the Highlander SUV as Wildlander in the Chinese market.

The Frontlander will essentially be a reworked iteration of the Corolla Cross. However, it will feature an LHD layout. Furthermore, the Chinese arm of the Japanese carmaker will tweak the styling to make it look slightly different from the model it is based on. Expect the changes to include a new radiator grille, revised bumpers, redesigned headlamps and tail lamps, and new alloy wheels. With these changes on board, the Frontlander will possess some differentiation from the US- and Thailand-spec Corolla Cross.

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross

Under the skin, it will remain changed for the most part. Toyota’s TNGA modular platform will be seen doing the duties here. It also underpins a slew of other products that are a part of Toyota’s global line-up. The Frontlander is assumed to get a 1.8L petrol motor under the hood with electric assistance from a hybrid setup for improved performance and fuel consumption figures. The AWD layout is likely to remain standard on most variants.

Talking about its launch in India, the Frontlander is likely to be restricted to LHD markets only. But the company is currently testing the RAV4 in the country, and it could make its way to the showroom floors soon. Besides, the Fortuner is expected to receive a price hike soon, along with a revised variant line-up.

