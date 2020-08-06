Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

The Fortuner limited edition is based on the 2.8-litre diesel engine/automatic variants and is priced Rs 2.5 lakh more than the regular trims. However the equipment on offer is quite good.

The Toyota Fortuner completely dominates the Indian big SUV scene. The masses have reposed a high amount of faith in this SUV that any other car in this price bracket just seems to fade. To further cement its position, Toyota has brought out a limited edition of the Fortuner. This limited edition Toyota Fortuner has been given the Toyota Racing Development treatment. The SUV has been given cosmetic highlights. These include the likes of a dual-tone roof, pearl white exterior colour, 18-inch black TRD alloys, and special technology package. The TRD Fortuner is priced at Rs 34.98 lakh for the 4×2 variant and Rs 36.88 lakh for the 4×4, ex-showroom. Bookings have started across all Toyota dealerships in the country. Toyota hasn’t clarified till when this SUV will be on sale but have said it will be available as per demand. We assume less than 1,000 will be made to retain the exclusivity.

The Fortuner limited edition is based on the 2.8-litre diesel engine variants and is priced Rs 2.5 lakh more than the regular trims. Only an automatic transmission is offered. The aforementioned technology package brings along with it tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding ORVMs on locking, new upholstery, and a wireless smartphone charger at the rear. An air ioniser too has been added to the equation. As for other exterior enhancements, the grille as well as bumpers have been given the sporty TRD treatment.

The 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine comes with idle start-stop mechanism. This engine makes 177hp of power and 450Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox with paddle shifters transmits power to the rear wheels. The Fortuner is acclaimed for its off-road prowess and hence the added 4×4 helps its cause immensely.

Competition to the Toyota Fortuner comes in the form of the Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

