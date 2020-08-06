Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

The Fortuner limited edition is based on the 2.8-litre diesel engine/automatic variants and is priced Rs 2.5 lakh more than the regular trims. However the equipment on offer is quite good.

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2020 2:28 PM

The Toyota Fortuner completely dominates the Indian big SUV scene. The masses have reposed a high amount of faith in this SUV that any other car in this price bracket just seems to fade. To further cement its position, Toyota has brought out a limited edition of the Fortuner. This limited edition Toyota Fortuner has been given the Toyota Racing Development treatment. The SUV has been given cosmetic highlights. These include the likes of a dual-tone roof, pearl white exterior colour, 18-inch black TRD alloys, and special technology package. The TRD Fortuner is priced at Rs 34.98 lakh for the 4×2 variant and Rs 36.88 lakh for the 4×4, ex-showroom. Bookings have started across all Toyota dealerships in the country. Toyota hasn’t clarified till when this SUV will be on sale but have said it will be available as per demand. We assume less than 1,000 will be made to retain the exclusivity.

The Fortuner limited edition is based on the 2.8-litre diesel engine variants and is priced Rs 2.5 lakh more than the regular trims. Only an automatic transmission is offered. The aforementioned technology package brings along with it tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding ORVMs on locking, new upholstery, and a wireless smartphone charger at the rear. An air ioniser too has been added to the equation. As for other exterior enhancements, the grille as well as bumpers have been given the sporty TRD treatment.

The 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine comes with idle start-stop mechanism. This engine makes 177hp of power and 450Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox with paddle shifters transmits power to the rear wheels. The Fortuner is acclaimed for its off-road prowess and hence the added 4×4 helps its cause immensely.

Competition to the Toyota Fortuner comes in the form of the Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July