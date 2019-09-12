Toyota Fortuner TRD launched in India: Here’s what’s new!

In the wake of the Toyota Fortuner completing 10 years of its sale in India, the Japanese automaker has now introduced a 'Celebratory Edition' of this SUV. The limited-edition model, named as the Fortuner TRD, has been launched at a price of Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available only on the 4x2, automatic variant and comes with several exterior and interior visual updates. The Fortuner TRD is available in two colour options i.e. Pearl White and Attitude Black. Other exterior highlights of this limited edition include revised front and rear bumpers, a new set of alloy wheels in addition to TRD emblem affixed on the bottom of the A-pillar. In addition to this, there is a dual-tone roof on offer along with TRD radiator grille garnish.

On the inside, the Toyota Fortuner TRD comes with black and maroon leather seats with contrasting stitching. Apart from this, the limited edition continues with all the rest of the features that are available on a standard Fortuner. These include automatic LED projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat to name a few.

Since the TRD limited edition is just a cosmetic update, things remain the same under the hood. It is power by a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine which is capable of churning out 177 hp of power along with 450 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Toyota Fortuner TRD has been launched ahead of the festive season. This being a limited edition model, it will remain on sale for a short period of time and only until the stocks last. According to our dealer sources, it is expected that close to 200 units of this limited edition model will be made. This, however, can change depending on the demand.