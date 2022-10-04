Toyota Fortuner prices hiked once again: New vs old price list

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV once again. This is the fourth price hike for Fortuner in 2022 and it’s now priced from Rs 32.59 lakh to Rs 50.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV once again, this time by up to Rs 77,000. It’s worth mentioning that this is the fourth price hike for Fortuner in 2022. Following the latest revision, this full-size SUV is now priced from Rs 32.59 lakh to Rs 50.34 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Toyota Fortuner are mentioned in the table below.

Toyota Fortuner: Variant-wise prices

Petrol Variants

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4×2 MT Rs 32.40 lakh Rs 32.59 lakh Rs 19,000 4×2 AT Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 34.18 lakh Rs 19,000

Also Read: Hero Vida e-scooter’s first official teaser revealed: Launch on October 7

Diesel Variants

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4×2 MT Rs 34.90 lakh Rs 35.09 lakh Rs 19,000 4×2 AT Rs 37.18 lakh Rs 37.37 lakh Rs 19,000 4×4 MT Rs 38.54 lakh Rs 38.93 lakh Rs 39,000 4×4 AT Rs 40.83 lakh Rs 41.22 lakh Rs 39,000 Legender 4×2 AT Rs 42.05 lakh Rs 42.82 lakh Rs 77,000 Legender 4×4 AT Rs 45.77 lakh Rs 46.54 lakh Rs 77,000 GR-Sport 4×4 AT Rs 49.57 lakh Rs 50.34 lakh Rs 77,000

This time around, the Toyota Fortuner got dearer by up to Rs 77,000. Prior to this, In January, April, and July this year, its prices were increased by up to Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.14 lakh, respectively. Apart from the massive increment in price, this full-size SUV remains the same as before.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about specs, the Toyota Fortuner gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that churns out 163 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops a massive 201 bhp and a whopping 500 Nm of torque.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains. The Toyota Fortuner is the best-selling SUV in its segment and it rivals the likes of the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

Also Read: Top 3 upcoming electric cars in India around Rs 10 lakh: Tiago EV, MG & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.