Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.14 lakh: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Fortuner have been hiked by up to Rs 1.14 lakh. Following the latest revision, this full-size SUV is now priced from Rs 32.40 lakh to Rs 49.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota has hiked the prices of the entire Fortuner line-up once again, this time by up to Rs 1.14 lakh. Following the latest revision, this full-size SUV is now priced from Rs 32.40 lakh to Rs 49.57 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Fortuner are mentioned in the table below:

Toyota Fortuner Price Hiked: New vs Old Price List

Toyota Fortuner Variant New Price Old Price Difference Petrol 4×2 MT Rs 32.40 lakh Rs 31.79 lakh Rs 61,000 Petrol 4×2 AT Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 33.38 lakh Rs 61,000 Diesel 4×2 MT Rs 34.90 lakh Rs 34.29 lakh Rs 61,000 Diesel 4×2 AT Rs 37.18 lakh Rs 36.57 lakh Rs 61,000 Diesel 4×4 MT Rs 38.54 lakh Rs 37.74 lakh Rs 80,000 Diesel 4×4 AT Rs 40.83 lakh Rs 40.03 lakh Rs 80,000 Legender 4×2 MT Rs 42.05 lakh Rs 40.91 lakh Rs 1.14 lakh Legender 4×4 AT Rs 45.77 lakh Rs 44.63 lakh Rs 1.14 lakh GR-Sport 4X4 AT Rs 49.57 lakh Rs 48.43 lakh Rs 1.14 lakh

It is worth mentioning that this is the third significant price hike for Fortuner in 2022. In January and April this year, its prices were increased by up to Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively. Apart from the increment in price, the SUV remains the same as before. Talking about specs, the Fortuner gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that churns out 163 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops a massive 201 bhp and a whopping 500 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains.

Toyota recently launched the GR Sport version of the Fortuner and it is now the flagship variant in this SUV’s line-up. It gets several cosmetic updates and mechanic tweaks, including GR sports-tuned suspension. The Fortuner GR-S also features an aggressive bumper, revised grille, all-black alloy wheels, and an all-black cabin with subtle red inserts.

