Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs 1.10 lakh: New vs old price list

Toyota has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV, Fortuner, by up to Rs 1.10 lakh. The new prices of the Toyota Fortuner Facelift range between Rs 31.39 lakh – Rs 43.43 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota launched the new Fortuner Facelift and the Fortuner Legender in January 2021. These flagship SUVs from the house of this Japanese car manufacturer received their first price hike in April last year and second increment in August 2021. Now, the prices of the Fortuner range have been increased once again and this time very significantly. The new Toyota Fortuner Facelift has received a price hike of up to Rs 1.10 lakh. Check out the New vs Old Price List of the SUV:

Toyota Fortuner Variant New Price Old Price Difference Petrol 4×2 MT Rs 31.39 lakh Rs 30.73 lakh Rs 66,000 Petrol 4×2 AT Rs 32.98 lakh Rs 32.32 lakh Rs 66,000 Diesel 4×2 MT Rs 33.89 lakh Rs 33.23 lakh Rs 66,000 Diesel 4×2 AT Rs 36.17 lakh Rs 35.51 lakh Rs 66,000 Diesel 4×4 MT Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 35.89 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Diesel 4×4 AT Rs 39.28 lakh Rs 38.18 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Legender 4×2 MT Rs 39.71 lakh Rs 38.61 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Legender 4×4 AT Rs 43.43 lakh Rs 42.33 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Fortuner range have been increased by up to Rs 1.10 lakh, depending on the variant. While the prices of the 4×2 variants have gone up by Rs 66,000, the prices of the 4×4 variants and Legender range has been increased by Rs 1.10 lakh. The Toyota Fortuner Facelift is now priced between Rs 31.39 lakh – Rs 39.28 lakh while the Fortuner Legender is priced between Rs 39.71 lakh – Rs 43.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Talking about engine specs, the new Fortuner Facelift gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine that churns out 163 hp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops a massive 201 hp of power and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with both 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrains.

