Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 India launch soon: What to expect?

Toyota will soon launch the new 4X4 variant of the Fortuner Legender in India and it will be the flagship version in this SUV’s variant line-up. The Toyota Fortuner Legender rivals the likes of the MG Gloster, Isuzu MU-X, etc.

September 30, 2021 11:15 AM
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota launched the new Fortuner Facelift and the all-new Fortuner Legender in the Indian market in January this year. The new Fortuner Facelift received several cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. The top-spec Legender variant of the SUV is even sportier and gets a lot more features than the standard model. However, it misses out on the 4X4 drivetrain. But now, Toyota will soon address this shortcoming by launching the 4X4 variant of the Fortuner Legender in India. Here is what you can expect from this SUV.

Watch Video | 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Review:

According to our dealership-level sources, the new Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 is expected to be launched in India very soon. The official prices of this new flagship variant of the SUV might be announced in the second week of October. However, apart from the addition of the optional 4X4 drivetrain, there won’t be any changes in the SUV and it will remain the same as before. The Toyota Fortuner Legender is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.8-litre diesel engine. 

This oil-burner churns out a massive 204 HP of power and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. It will be now available with both 4X2 as well as 4X4 drivetrains. The SUV will also get off-road specific features like downhill assist control, electronic drive control, front and rear locking differentials, along with safety features like seven airbags, ABS with EBD, VSC, hill assist, traction control, etc.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

The standard Toyota Fortuner is currently priced in India between Rs 30.34 lakh – Rs 37.79 lakh while the top-spec Legender variant is priced at Rs 38.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming flagship 4X4 variant of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is expected to charge a premium of around 2.5 lakh rupees and it might be priced above Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the MG Gloster, Isuzu MU-X, and even the entry-level variants of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, etc. 

