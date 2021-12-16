Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices to go up from Jan 2022

Toyota models will get expensive as the company has announced a price hike, coming into effect from Jan 2022. It will increase the prices of all models – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, in a press statement, has announced that the prices of its model line-up will increase from January 1, 2022, onwards. The company currently sells six products in the Indian market, namely Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire. The announcement of this price hike, however, does not come as a surprise. A slew of other manufacturers have also confirmed the same recently.

The Japanese carmaker claimed that the price realignment was necessary considering the increasing costs of materials. Nevertheless, the company claims it is figuring out ways to absorb a portion of the hike and transfer only a small amount to the consumers. The shortage of semiconductor chips has been acting as an added hurdle for the carmakers, and Toyota is also affected by the chip shortage. Globally, the carmaker has temporarily shrunk down production volumes and has also announced temporary shutdowns for a couple of its units in North America.

Currently, the company is offering some great deals on two of its models, namely Glanza and Urban Cruiser. For those planning to buy the Glanza this December, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 can be availed, along with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000. On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Talking of the prices, the Glanza starts from Rs. 7.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser, however, is priced from Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

While no discounts are being offered on models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Vellfire, and Camry. The company has a long waiting list to cater for the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, thanks to the shortage of semiconductors. Therefore, no benefits whatsoever are being offered on these models.