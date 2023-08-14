Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel makes debut in Indonesia

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel E100 presented at the 2023 GIIAS in Indonesia runs on 100% bioethanol.

Toyota has been working on flex fuel vehicles for some time now but nothing concrete has come out of this project. Last year, the Japanese automaker showcased the Corolla Hybrid featuring a flex fuel powertrain which is already on sale in Brazil. However, this prototype was brought only as a case study for the Indian market.

While the Indian government has been pushing for flex fuel cars, there hardly has been any progress from auto manufacturers. Globally though, Toyota is looking to expand its flex fuel lineup as the company recently presented the flex fuel version of Fortuner at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Indonesia.

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel: An environment friendly Fortuner

While Fortuner isn’t associated with being environmentally cautious, this version of the big SUV takes the credit of being the most eco-friendly Fortuner. Called ‘Fortuner Flexy Fuel E-100’, it comes with a flex fuel powertrain that can run 100% Bioethanol. Not only is bio ethanol cleaner than conventional fossil fuels but also has higher octane value compared to regular petrol fuel.

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel E100 engine (Pic: raynaldirino/Instagram)

In the current BS6 phase 2 norms, all vehicles are compliant to run on E20 fuel which means it constitutes 80% fossil fuel (petrol or diesel) and 20% bio fuels like ethanol. However, to run on 100% ethanol, significant updates need to be made to the engine and fuel system since ethanol has a high moisture retention capacity which can lead to internal corrosion.

Also Read Toyota Rumion variants and features explained\

Under the hood, Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel gets a 2TR-FE 2700cc DOHC Dual VVT-i 4-cylinder engine that develops 161 bhp of power and 243 Nm of torque. Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel: India launch on cards

With the push towards cleaner mobility by the government, Toyota’s flex fuel lineup will be a welcome addition. Moreover, large SUVs like Fortuner have been in the lens for a long time for their high fuel consuming nature. A flex fuel technology can provide a breath of fresh air to the otherwise diesel-guzzling SUV. Therefore, there is a good chance of this flex fuel Fortuner to reach Indian shores sometime in the future.

Toyota Fortuner Flexy Fuel (Pic: raynaldirino/Instagram)

If and when it could launch is only Toyota can tell us. As of now, the carmaker is developing a new-gen model of the Fortuner slated to make its debut sometime next year.