Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

All three SUVs have the muscle power as well as presence. But only one gets access to your pocket. Which one out of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner facelift and MG Gloster will it be?

By:January 6, 2021 5:01 PM

Today, Toyota launched the new Fortuner in India. The updated Toyota Fortuner boasts more features as well as an engine update. Usually, Toyota facelifts have been limited to just a few cosmetic changes. However, here the update is quite comprehensive and brings this SUV up-to-date. One can call it as the result of growing competition. The MG Gloster launched a couple of months ago set the cat amongst pigeons. It brought so much tech to the table that even higher-up German SUVs didn’t have these features. The price point too was bang on and lower than the competition. MG got in many variants as well to suit each pocket. Then there is the veritable Ford Endeavour, a car that not only reeks American muscle but also has the firepower. How do these three fare against each other on paper. Let’s find out.

Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour price comparison

As is evident from the price, the Gloster is the most affordable diesel model but only for the base models. Toyota gives customers the option of a 4×2, 4×4 as well as petrol and diesel engines. Moreover, the Ford Endeavour is one SUV that brings in just the diesel engine and automatic transmission and is the most affordable top-spec diesel model.

 

ModelVariantPrice
Toyota FortunerPetrol 4×2 MTRs 29.98 lakh
Toyota FortunerPetrol 4×2 ATRs 31.57 lakh
Toyota FortunerDiesel 4×2 MTRs 32.48 lakh
Toyota FortunerDiesel 4×2 ATRs 34.84 lakh
Toyota FortunerDiesel 4×4 MTRs 35.14 lakh
Toyota FortunerDiesel 4×4 ATRs 37.43 lakh
Toyota FortunerLegender 4×2 ATRs 37.58 lakh
MG GlosterSuper 7S 4×2 ATRs 29.98 lakh
MG GlosterSmart 6S 4×2 ATRs 31.48 lakh
MG GlosterSharp 6S 4×4 ATRs 34.28 lakh
MG GlosterSharp 7S 4×4 ATRs 33.98 lakh
MG GlosterSavvy 6S 4×4 ATRs 35.58 lakh
Ford EndeavourTitanium 4×2 ATRs 29.90 lakh
Ford EndeavourTitanium+ 4×2 ATRs 33.10 lakh
Ford EndeavourTitanium+ 4×4 ATRs 34.80 lakh
Ford EndeavourSport 4×4 ATRs 35.45 lakh

Feature spread, engines of Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner

In terms of features, the Toyota Fortuner with the facelift got more. However, it still lags behind. For example, there is no 360-degree camera, sunroof or even front parking sensors. However, the Fortuner boasts a powerful diesel engine – 2.8-litre and making 202hp/500Nm. In contrast, the Ford Endeavour has got most of the ground covered including semi-autonomous parking, a sunroof and more. At the same time, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is down on capacity but makes 170hp as well as 420Nm. The gearbox is a 10-speed automatic.

The MG Gloster gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is available in two states of tune. The higher-spec gets a 215hp/480Nm tune. There is an 8-speed automatic gearbox. MG took great pains to show prospective customers that the SUV is as good off-road as its in on the road.

All-in-all, if you want a feature-rich and brag-worthy SUV, the Gloster it is. The MG Gloster has got a good warranty as well as buyback options. At the same time, the Ford Endeavour, while down on power, makes for a brute of an SUV. As for the Toyota Fortuner, its reliability walks two steps ahead of it. The Fortuner is the costliest SUV in its class but for a reason. If spending extra money is all right with you, the Fortuner it should be. The facelift makes it look more palatable and the features somewhere justify the price tag as well.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption