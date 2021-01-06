Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

All three SUVs have the muscle power as well as presence. But only one gets access to your pocket. Which one out of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner facelift and MG Gloster will it be?

Today, Toyota launched the new Fortuner in India. The updated Toyota Fortuner boasts more features as well as an engine update. Usually, Toyota facelifts have been limited to just a few cosmetic changes. However, here the update is quite comprehensive and brings this SUV up-to-date. One can call it as the result of growing competition. The MG Gloster launched a couple of months ago set the cat amongst pigeons. It brought so much tech to the table that even higher-up German SUVs didn’t have these features. The price point too was bang on and lower than the competition. MG got in many variants as well to suit each pocket. Then there is the veritable Ford Endeavour, a car that not only reeks American muscle but also has the firepower. How do these three fare against each other on paper. Let’s find out.

Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour price comparison

As is evident from the price, the Gloster is the most affordable diesel model but only for the base models. Toyota gives customers the option of a 4×2, 4×4 as well as petrol and diesel engines. Moreover, the Ford Endeavour is one SUV that brings in just the diesel engine and automatic transmission and is the most affordable top-spec diesel model.

Model Variant Price Toyota Fortuner Petrol 4×2 MT Rs 29.98 lakh Toyota Fortuner Petrol 4×2 AT Rs 31.57 lakh Toyota Fortuner Diesel 4×2 MT Rs 32.48 lakh Toyota Fortuner Diesel 4×2 AT Rs 34.84 lakh Toyota Fortuner Diesel 4×4 MT Rs 35.14 lakh Toyota Fortuner Diesel 4×4 AT Rs 37.43 lakh Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×2 AT Rs 37.58 lakh MG Gloster Super 7S 4×2 AT Rs 29.98 lakh MG Gloster Smart 6S 4×2 AT Rs 31.48 lakh MG Gloster Sharp 6S 4×4 AT Rs 34.28 lakh MG Gloster Sharp 7S 4×4 AT Rs 33.98 lakh MG Gloster Savvy 6S 4×4 AT Rs 35.58 lakh Ford Endeavour Titanium 4×2 AT Rs 29.90 lakh Ford Endeavour Titanium+ 4×2 AT Rs 33.10 lakh Ford Endeavour Titanium+ 4×4 AT Rs 34.80 lakh Ford Endeavour Sport 4×4 AT Rs 35.45 lakh

Feature spread, engines of Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner

In terms of features, the Toyota Fortuner with the facelift got more. However, it still lags behind. For example, there is no 360-degree camera, sunroof or even front parking sensors. However, the Fortuner boasts a powerful diesel engine – 2.8-litre and making 202hp/500Nm. In contrast, the Ford Endeavour has got most of the ground covered including semi-autonomous parking, a sunroof and more. At the same time, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is down on capacity but makes 170hp as well as 420Nm. The gearbox is a 10-speed automatic.

The MG Gloster gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is available in two states of tune. The higher-spec gets a 215hp/480Nm tune. There is an 8-speed automatic gearbox. MG took great pains to show prospective customers that the SUV is as good off-road as its in on the road.

All-in-all, if you want a feature-rich and brag-worthy SUV, the Gloster it is. The MG Gloster has got a good warranty as well as buyback options. At the same time, the Ford Endeavour, while down on power, makes for a brute of an SUV. As for the Toyota Fortuner, its reliability walks two steps ahead of it. The Fortuner is the costliest SUV in its class but for a reason. If spending extra money is all right with you, the Fortuner it should be. The facelift makes it look more palatable and the features somewhere justify the price tag as well.

