Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

The Toyota Fortuner will finally get a mid-lifecycle update as the facelift will be launched in India on January 6. The new Toyota Fortuner will come with a lot of new features and a reworked styling. However, the launch of the sporty “Legender” variant cannot be ruled out.

By:December 24, 2020 11:10 AM
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch January 6

The Toyota Fortuner facelift will be launched in India on January 6, 2021. The refreshed model of the SUV made its global debut in June this year. It is now finally confirmed to arrive in the Indian market. The Toyota Fortuner has been the king of the SUVs in its segment since it was launched over a decade ago. Now, the facelift will bring more modern features to the ageing SUV, while also offering new mechanical and styling updates. Like before, the India-spec model will be similar to the international version of the SUV. Around the festive season, Toyota India introduced the Innova Crysta facelift which also saw an update of similar fashion.

Toyota Fortuner facelift Engine, Specs

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will use the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine as before. However, it was updated to offer more power in other markets with 204hp and 500Nm of torque. Whether that specification will be offered in India remains to be seen. The petrol engine would also remain the same 2.7-litre unit which is good for 166hp and 245Nm of torque. Both engines will offer manual and automatic transmissions, with a low-range gearbox and selectable 4×4 for some variants.

Toyota Fortuner facelift Exterior Design

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift model will offer a revised styling for the exterior. Not moving away too much from the looks of the current model in terms of proportions, styling tweaks are abundant on the new vehicle. The front has been reworked with a new grille sporting a new mesh pattern, redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs and a new front bumper. Newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels can be found along the sides, but in profile, the looks remain the same as before. The only noticeable changes at the rear-end of the new Fortuner include a brand new set of LED tail lamps, with a slightly tweaked bumper.

Toyota Fortuner facelift Interior Design

2021 Toyota Fortuner Touchscreen thailand apple carplay

The cabin has not been fiddled with much for the new model. However, the new Fortuner will come with a lot more equipment than before. The archaic touchscreen will thankfully be replaced with a new 8-inch unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model sold in the ASEAN countries are also equipped with a revised driver’s instrument cluster, more adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree camera, among more. We expect most of these features to be available with the India-spec 2021 Toyota Fortuner as well.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Interior

Toyota Fortuner facelift Expected Price

Toyota Legender Foturner India LaunchToyota Legender (High-trim Model sold in Thailand)

The current Fortuner holds a price tag between Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the 2021 Toyota Fortuner to see a margin increase in price. The Fortuner in India directly rivals the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster and the upcoming new-gen Isuzu MU-X. Whether Toyota India will offer the new and sportier  Toyota Fortuner Legender model cannot be ruled out at the moment. However, all will be made clear on January 6, when the 2021 Toyota Fortuner finally arrives.

