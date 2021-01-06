Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

The Toyota Fortuner in its second-generation has been around since 2016. The full-size SUV competes in the Rs 30-40 lakh price bracket. There has been no change to it apart from the BS6 update that happened early last year. Toyota has been bringing in limited edition models but these have always been costlier than the standard ones and offered little additional value. This being said, the company is set to bring in the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift in India today. You can watch all that is happening in the virtual press conference, right here. The event is set for a 11.30pm unveil. We believe that the new Toyota Fortuner facelift will not only have a revised fascia but also bring in more features. There are also talks that this model will have another variant called the Legender that is set to be significantly costlier but have more features too.

