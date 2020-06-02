Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

The Toyota Fortuner prices have increased by Rs 40,000 and the BS6 cost recovery, as well as the weakening exchange rates, are cited as the reasons.

When Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Fortuner BS6 earlier this year, the brand didn’t increase prices. It was a smart move from TKM as the prices had already gone up sometime before the actual BS6 transition happened. However, now TKM has increased the prices again. The Toyota Fortuner BS6 is now priced between 28.66 lakh to Rs 34.43 lakh. The previous price range was Rs 28.18 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh. This is again an increase of Rs 40,000 now. There are no corresponding changes to the vehicle as it is. The prices are effective from June 1, 2020. TKM says that pearl white coloured Fortuner SUVs, there will be an extra cost. The Toyota Fortuner is one of the few SUVs in its category that has both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Moreover, TKM also sells the SUV with manual and automatic transmissions with both the engine options.

As for the reason for the price increase, it can be attributed to recovering the BS6 technology input costs and the weak exchange rates. Moreover, many other manufacturers too have increased prices of their offerings in India. Back to the Toyota Fortuner, the SUV boasts a 2.7-litre petrol engine that makes 166hp of power and 245Nm. This is a 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated motor and can be ordered with a 5-speed manual or 6-AT. The 2.8-litre diesel engine is also a 4-cylinder but boasts 177hp and 420Nm/450Nm depending on the transmission (6-speed manual/AT) opted.

Toyota offers the 4×4 option only with the diesel Fortuner. The Toyota Fortuner has long been the king of mid-size SUVs in India. This status never changed from 2009. Its closest competitor will be the Ford Endeavour. Ford India offers the Endeavour only with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic. Other competitors include the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace models in the Indian market.

