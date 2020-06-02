Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

The Toyota Fortuner prices have increased by Rs 40,000 and the BS6 cost recovery, as well as the weakening exchange rates, are cited as the reasons.

By:Published: June 2, 2020 5:05:02 PM

When Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Fortuner BS6 earlier this year, the brand didn’t increase prices. It was a smart move from TKM as the prices had already gone up sometime before the actual BS6 transition happened. However, now TKM has increased the prices again. The Toyota Fortuner BS6 is now priced between 28.66 lakh to Rs 34.43 lakh. The previous price range was Rs 28.18 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh. This is again an increase of Rs 40,000 now. There are no corresponding changes to the vehicle as it is. The prices are effective from June 1, 2020. TKM says that pearl white coloured Fortuner SUVs, there will be an extra cost. The Toyota Fortuner is one of the few SUVs in its category that has both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Moreover, TKM also sells the SUV with manual and automatic transmissions with both the engine options.

As for the reason for the price increase, it can be attributed to recovering the BS6 technology input costs and the weak exchange rates. Moreover, many other manufacturers too have increased prices of their offerings in India. Back to the Toyota Fortuner, the SUV boasts a 2.7-litre petrol engine that makes 166hp of power and 245Nm. This is a 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated motor and can be ordered with a 5-speed manual or 6-AT. The 2.8-litre diesel engine is also a 4-cylinder but boasts 177hp and 420Nm/450Nm depending on the transmission (6-speed manual/AT) opted.

Toyota offers the 4×4 option only with the diesel Fortuner. The Toyota Fortuner has long been the king of mid-size SUVs in India. This status never changed from 2009. Its closest competitor will be the Ford Endeavour. Ford India offers the Endeavour only with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic. Other competitors include the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace models in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants