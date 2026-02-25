Toyota Fortuner 2026 spotted testing: Rugged boxy design, split headlamps, and ADAS Level 2 features

The next-gen Fortuner is also expected to ride on the updated Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) ladder-frame platform, recently refreshed for the ninth-generation Hilux unveiled in late 2025.

The Toyota Fortuner has been around for years as one of the most popular SUVs that money can buy in the premium midrange segment. With competition brewing from foreign brands, Toyota now seems to be readying the next-generation Fortuner, as test mules have been spotted in the wild. The next-generation Fortuner has been caught on camera during road testing in Thailand, signalling that Toyota is well into development of a full generational overhaul for its popular ladder-frame SUV.

Spotted in heavy camouflage, the test mule retains the Fortuner’s signature upright and rugged silhouette that makes it popular, but introduces noticeable styling evolution. Key observations from the spy shots include a more boxy overall shape, a flatter bonnet, a wider front fascia, and a significantly larger grille.

The front end features a split-headlamp layout – slim, high-mounted LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) paired with main headlamp units positioned lower down. The rear profile appears more squared-off, with revised bumper contours, a redesigned tailgate, and hints of slimmer wraparound tail-lamps possibly connected by a light bar.

Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted

The new Fortuner has been spotted with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) hardware that is clearly visible, which includes a radar module integrated into the lower bumper and cameras mounted behind the windscreen.

The test mule of the Fortuner spotted. (Image: Car250 via Autocar)

The next-gen Fortuner is also expected to ride on the updated Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) ladder-frame platform, recently refreshed for the ninth-generation Hilux unveiled in late 2025. Powertrain options are likely to carry over from the current model, featuring the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The 2.8-litre diesel is anticipated to retain the 48V mild-hybrid system (as seen in the recent Fortuner Neo Drive variant in India), with both engines paired to 6-speed manual or torque-converter automatic transmissions.

Four-wheel drive will continue on higher variants. For the Indian market, the focus remains on internal combustion engines with mild-hybrid assistance, with no confirmed plans for full electrification.

Major interior and feature upgrades

While the prototype’s cabin remains hidden, expectations hint at a substantial upgrade over the current model’s dated interior. Anticipated features include a fully digital driver’s display, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (potentially dual 12.3-inch screens on top variants), 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ventilated and powered front seats, sunroof (variant-dependent), enhanced connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) update capability—drawing inspiration from the new Hilux’s cabin layout.

Toyota Fortuner expected launch date

The global debut of the next-generation Fortuner is expected in mid-2026, with an India launch likely by late 2026 or early 2027. This shall position the new generation model against popular competitors like the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Isuzu MU-X by closing gaps in technology, safety, and premium appeal.