Toyota extends warranty, scheduled service dates for lockdown-affected states

TKM says that "validity extension of these products/programs will be upto 1 month, in the cities/states where the lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed."

By:May 12, 2021 10:46 AM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor or TKM as it is called has announced a Customer Connect 2.0 program. Through this initiative, the company has increased the timeline for the regular as well as paid extended warranty program of their cars. Scheduled service or maintenance too is being extended. If one has opted for the pre-paid service package (SMILES), then the same is being extended as well. TKM says that “validity extension of these products/programs will be upto 1 month, in the cities/states where the lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed.” It is clear that the company hasn’t announced a conclusive date like some other manufacturers but is instead focussing on the lockdown to be eased. In the hindsight, it is a good method as customers, for example, will not have to be worried that the extension is only till June 30 or so. Instead, whenever the lockdown rules are lifted, from thereon till a month, they have the time to get their Toyota car serviced.

Also Read Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic review

Moreover, Toyota workshops are offering their customers as well as ones from other manufacturers Backtaklenz. This is a non-chemical fumigant and will help sanitise your car. At the same time, customers are being encouraged to explore the Whatsapp, TConnect mobile app or even the website for their service appointments. One can also avail of the pick and drop facility. Customers too are being informed through calls, emails, or text on how to take care of their cars during extended periods of inactivity.

TKM in a recent interaction told Express Drives that they will not be able to comment on future product launches. We had checked if CNG was a viable option considering that smaller capacity diesel engines are no longer made by Toyota for our market. The response was the same diplomatic one

Going forward our endeavor would be to provide all xEV technologies. Our commitment is to provide the best products that meet the needs of the customer and continue our contribution towards achieving the national objectives including clear focus on environment protection.

