Toyota Etios reaches 4 lakh sales: Next Toyota hatch to be based on Maruti’s Baleno!

The Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the Etios Series has just breached the 4 lakh mark in India. The Etios is one of the more underrated vehicles in the Toyota portfolio and is set apart for being designed by Toyota in India with Indian conditions in mind. The Etios Series which comprises of the Platinum Etios, Etios Liva and Etios Cross has been one of the most popular choices of Indian families for its world-class quality, durability and reliability. Toyota has tried over the years to keep the Etios fresh and relevant with new features and special editions being brought in at regular intervals. According to details shared by Toyota, the Liva’s sales figures have seen positive growth to the tune of 10% in the 2nd quarter of 2018 in terms of year on year growth.

The Toyota brand has been admirable when it comes to delivering good, well-built cars with a strong focus on quality rather than quantity. The Etios Series has paid the way for Toyota to nurture strong engineering minds across the country with the strategy ‘safety first, customer first and Make in India by Indian engineers’. Even without a focus on volume, the Etios Series has seen a strong demand over the years since the launch of Etios in India in 2011, both personal segment and fleet customers appreciate the best in class comfort, unmatched safety features, high resale value, low cost of ownership and high fuel economy.

In terms of benchmark Safety, the Toyota being the first in the segment to standardize dual SRS airbags and ABS with EBD across all grades, Front Seat Belts with Pretensioner & Force Limiter, Isofix Child Seat Locks for all models and all grades. Made-in India Etios has bagged 4 Stars at a crash test campaign organized by Global NCAP. A good product at the core is what makes the Liva a good vehicle to buy and is the testament to the philosophy that beauty is far from skin deep.