Toyota Etios Liva Dual tone limited edition launched at Rs 6.50 lakh: Loads of new features for this Maruti Baleno rival

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new limited edition of the Etios Liva hatch, called the Dual Tone Liva Limited Edition at a price of Rs 6.50 lakh for Petrol. The Diesel variant of the Dual-tone Liva is priced at Rs 7.65 Lakh. The Limited edition Liva which gets a lot in the form of sporty design cues, is probably part of the company’s strategy to boost sales ahead of the Festive season in the sub-continent.

As part of the special edition, the Limited Edition Dual Tone Liva will be available on one exterior color ‘Super White’ with a host of special add-ons such as the Sporty Red & Black Dual-Tone Grille, Red Front Fog Bezel, Red Door Handles, Red Garnish on Boot and Decals on the sides, Premium Black Interiors with Red accents, Red Accents on Gear Knob and AC Vent, 6.8” Touchscreen Audio & Reverse Camera among other changes. Lets not forget that the Etios Liva will come as standard with a whole host of safety features that include Dual Front SRS Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all grades & model, Front Seat Belts with Pre Tensioner & Force Limiter, Isofix Child Seat Locks for all models and all grades.

Speaking at the launch, Mr N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that Toyota Kirloskar Motor is in the process of continually upgrading all their products to meet the evolving needs of the Indian market, by offering the best features to their customers. Raja went on to say that the Etios Liva Dual Tone Limited Edition is a confluence modern style with substance designed to meet the modern expectations. He also said that Toyota is counting on bringing younger buyers to the fold based on the Liva’s sporty design; With this smart limited edition we are confident we will win many more happy customers and continue to sustain our positive growth for Liva.”