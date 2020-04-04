Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

Toyota India has removed the Etios range along with the Corolla Altis signifying the end of the line for the models in the Indian market.

As the Indian automobile industry has transitioned to Bharat Stage-6 emission standards from April 1, 2020, all cars sold henceforth will have to either adhere to the norms or face the axe. Following the enforcement of the new regulations, Toyota India has discontinued the Etios range which includes the Etios sedan, Etios Liva hatchback and the Etios Cross crossover. Additionally, Toyota has also discontinued the Corolla Altis from its line-up in India.

The discontinuation of the Etios range and the Corolla Altis have been confirmed as the automaker has removed the four models from its official website. The Etios Liva hatchback was already replaced with the Toyota Glanza, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While the Yaris will fill in the gap in the range left by the Etios sedan.

The Etios range was powered by a 1.4-litre turbo diesel while the Corolla Altis was offered with the same in a different state of tune. The engine in the Etios models developed 67hp and 170Nm of torque, while in the Corolla Altis it developed 87hp and 205Nm of torque. This engine will not be upgraded to BS6.

The Toyota Etios range started life in India back in 2010 and served a decade. Toyota gave the models multiple updates over the years and introduced the Etios Cross in 2014. While it saw decent numbers, eventually the model served mostly to cab aggregators as the competition offered more modern looking and better-equipped models which appealed more towards private buyers. The Etios was one of the first models to prioritise safety by offering dual airbags, ASB with EBD as standard in India. Toyota India also had race versions of the car built by Bengaluru based Red Rooster Performance and TRD used to host the Etios Cup race series as well.

The Corolla Altis started life in India all the way back in 2003. The Indian market never received the more globally popular hatchback version, but the sedan with the “Altis’ suffix. Toyota Kirloskar Motors manufactured and sold three generations of the Corolla in India which included the globally ninth, tenth and eleventh-generation models of the car.

Toyota has already introduced the twelfth-generation of the Corolla internationally back in 2018 but has not confirmed if it will be introduced in India. With the Indian market giving preference to SUVs, the Corolla may not return to India, especially due to the low volumes of the as the D-sedan segment in the Indian market. While the Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and the Hyundai Elantra have been received fairly well considering the size of the segment, the Corolla being updated far too late, and not offering the same level of equipment despite its price tag, led to the demand for the sedan to dwindle down.

