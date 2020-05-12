Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

In a recent press statement, Toyota also mentions that close to 75% of its suppliers have received a nod from the government to recommence operations, while the remainder are expected to receive the necessary permission soon.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the beginning of partial operations at its dealerships after weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to a complete shutdown of manufacturing and retail units. Toyota has said it will be adhering to the advisory issued by the Central and State Governments, partially reopening 171 of its dealership outlets. Also, close to 146 Toyota service outlets are now also operational nationally, prioritizing domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started.

“Keeping in mind the directives prescribed by the government as well as the resumption challenges, we have devised certain restart guidelines which will further guide our partners and the industry through the ‘new normal’, adjusting to the new norms and the changes brought along with this crisis. We look forward to working with our partners to cater to the needs of our customers while supporting the Government in this fight against this global pandemic,” Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Following the directive issued by the government, Toyota began preparatory operations at the plant on 5 May 2020. These preparatory operations are conducted to provide the workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply, the statement reads.

The company has also brought a change in its guidelines for improved safety in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training the members on these renewed guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment, maintaining social distancing and sanitization.

In related news, Toyota India has resumed production at its Bidadi plant. While the company is yet to resume full production, a preparatory operation is being conducted with the workforce. This is to make the facility premises as safe and sanitized as possible.

