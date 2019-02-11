Toyota brings car servicing to your home: From Etios to Innova Crysta and Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new car service called 'Service Express' which will now allow Toyota customers to have their cars serviced at their doorstep. Toyota has already had a model for Mobile Service Vans, but it only provided select services for minor repairs and in cases of break down. With Service Express, Toyota has expanded the services to all periodic maintenance (minor, medium and major), Express Maintenance in just one hour, wheel balancing, wheel alignment, and Eco-Car Wash. Furthermore, Toyota also plans to provide car beautification services and minor body-paint jobs under this new service.

Under this initiative, Toyota currently covers the remote areas of Rajasthan and has been receiving positive feedback from customers on the doorstep service experience. Now, customers can avail this service in remote towns and avoid having to travel long distances for periodic vehicle maintenance.

Toyota says it hopes to deliver better services by way of ‘QService_Quality Personalized while also maintaining transparency and delivering low costs of maintenance to its customers.

“Convenience plays a very important role towards providing delightful services and ensuring peace of mind to customers. At Toyota, we always listen to our customers’ voice and strive to make our service offerings ever-better, providing easy access to Toyota’s car care,” N Raja, Deputy Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.

“Our aim is to limit the constraints of fixed location set-up of car servicing with ‘Quick Service’ offers at customers’ doorsteps, bringing the best-in-class service experience even closer with these ‘On-wheels’ touch-points. Through this service, we express gratitude to our loyal customers towards the trust and admiration they have shown through the years towards our products and services.

“Being a safety leader, it is our conscious effort to raise awareness on the importance of regular maintenance of the cars to ensure safe driving experience. Through our world-class products and services, we continue to look forward to forging ever stronger bonds with our customers and partners.”