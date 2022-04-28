Toyota celebrates new sales milestone: Wholesales 2 million units in India since inception

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has wholesaled 2 million units in the Indian market. The 2 millionth product was the company’s newly-launched product – Glanza, delivered in Kerala.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the achievement of its new milestone of wholesaling 2 million products in the Indian market, ever since the company started its Indian operations. The company’s 2 millionth produce is the newly-launched Glanza, and it has been recently delivered to a dealership in Trichur, Kerala.

Over the years, Toyota has continuously expanded its line-up to keep it fresh and relatable to the needs of Indian consumers. The brand’s strong players – Innova Crysta and Fortuner, remain the dominant ones in the market. The new launches – Glanza and Urban Cruiser, are also reinforcing the company’s commitment to offering a strong product portfolio in the Indian market. Also, the new Legender variant of the Fortuner further ups the ante of its strong seller.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.

With changing times, we have innovated to make Toyota products and services more accessible than ever before. The virtual showrooms and increased footprints have taken us closer to our customers across regions, thanks to the unrelenting support and commitment of our supplier & dealer partners and most importantly all our employees. We thank our customers for their patronage, and we will continue to strive towards our commitment to providing an awesome experience.” He added.

Also, the Japanese automaker’s hybrid offerings – Camry Hybrid and Vellfire have managed to woo buyers from a segment above with their capabilities to exhale lesser pollutants and offer more kilometres to a litre of fuel. Moreover, the Camry Hybrid enjoys a cult following in the Indian market. It was the first locally-manufactured strong-hybrid vehicle to go on sale in our market.

Also Read – MINI Cooper 5-door Resolute Edition sheds veils: Practical and stylish