Toyota cars now available with extended warranty of up to 2.2 lakh km

Toyota India is now offering an extended warranty of up to 2.2 lakh km on its cars, according to a TeamBHP report. While previously, the maximum extension on Toyota cars extended to 5 years/1.8 lakh km, now Toyota has stretched the figure to 2.2 lakh km. Toyota now offers a total of 10 extended warranty packages with options of one or two more years with a km interval of 20,000 km up to 1.6 lakh km. The report further states that the 1.8-2.2 lakh km warranties can be availed only for the 4th and 5th years combined.

Prices of Toyota's extended warranty packages will vary based on model and age of the vehicle from the date of delivery.

Toyota Kirloskar in July announced the addition of Yaris to its 'Drive the Nation' campaign, a special sales initiative that caters to state & central government employees and defence personnel. The campaign has had Toyota Innova Crysta, Etios range along with the Toyota Corolla Altis and Toyota says that it has been well appreciated across the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors revealed that its 'Drive the Nation' Campaign has contributed to 13% of its sales last year. The company's Drive the Nation campaign was first launched in the year 2016 and it offers a range of benefits including affordable funding solutions focused on low customer acquisition cost, attractive offers on Toyota Protect Insurance along with Toyota Genuine Accessories and extended warranty.

Toyota's Drive the Nation scheme offers a 100% On Road Funding for a tenure of 8 Years for serving and retired government employees with Zero Down Payment and Lowest EMI. The company has also appointed “Drive the Nation Champions” at each of its sales outlets in order to give dedicated attention to all government employee inquiries. The offer will be supported through Toyota’s large sales and service network spread across the country.