Toyota car discounts Dec 2021: Rs. 20,000 rebate on Glanza & Rs. 15,000 off on Urban Cruiser

In case you are out in the market to get home a Toyota car, here is a detailed description of the deals and discounts that are being offered on various Toyota products.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells six models in the Indian market, namely Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Camry, and Vellfire. While some of these models make their way to the Indian market as a completely built unit from foreign shores, the remaining ones are built at Toyota’s production unit in Bidadi, Karnataka. Currently, the company is offering great deals on some of its models. However, the brand hasn’t officially revealed these discounts, and they have been confirmed from the dealer’s end.

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota-badged iteration of the Baleno – Glanza, is currently available with total discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. It includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 10,000. Talking of the prices, it starts from Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Following hot on the heels to the Glanza is the Urban Cruiser. The Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza is sold at a starting price of Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and tops out at Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the Urban Cruiser.

No Discounts

No discounts are being offered on models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Vellfire, and Camry. Currently, the carmaker is dealing with a long waiting list for the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The shortage of semiconductors is further affecting the delivery periods. Talking of the Vellfire, the flagship MPV of the company registers a respectable demand every month. Running on a hybrid setup, it returns a mileage of 16.35 kmpl and is priced from Rs. 89.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Also, TKM is not offering any sort of benefit on the purchase of the Vellfire, and the case remains the same with the Camry as well.